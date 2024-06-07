NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900 EPS VIN 3NSRTE870FG507156. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1772.08. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
