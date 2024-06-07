PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, and Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88007, will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 9:30 pm.. The auction will be open to bidding June 1 through June 20, 2024. Facility reserves the right to cancel auction up until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration: At Solano: SF04: Ciara Sanchez, 214 Second St, Ruidoso, NM 88345; boxes, purses, toys, dresser, clothing, misc; At Picacho: V51: Angelica Escobar, 5281 Isaacs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011; side by side fridge, metal racks, entertainment center, tires, misc; V60: Deanza Garcia, 610 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; toys, toddler bed, washer, dryer, misc; At Missouri: 28: Rose Marie Pantoja, 245 La Posada Lane, Las Cruces, NM 88005; clothing, transmission, car ramps, tools, misc; At Dona Ana: DA51: Cathy Henry, PO Box 393, Salem, NM 87941; yard tools, power tools, ladder, child bike, washer, furniture, misc.
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2024
Storage Sale
