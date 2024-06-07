Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following unit at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit# 63 – Jesse Deubel – 57 Camino Cerritos, Edgewood, NM 87015 – household miscellaneous, furniture.
Unit# 306 – Brittany Wood-Stockman – 27 Estancia Vista Dr., Edgewood, NM 87015 – household miscellaneous, gun safe.
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2024
Storage Sale
