STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2024-00324
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHN J. ORTH, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John J. Orth, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County,400 Lomas Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: 8-8-2024, 2024.
/s/ Judith E. Starn
Judith E. Starn
5109 Trevi Place NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
[email protected]
(928) 606-4041
Personal Representative
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Marcy Baysinger
Marcy G. Baysinger
2424 Louisiana Blvd NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Phone: (505) 872-0505
Fax: (505) 872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 30, 2024
