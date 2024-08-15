STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2024 0679
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RAMONA GARCIA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
FRANCISCO JUAN GARCIA and JOSEPH ANTHONY GARCIA have been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of RAMONA GARCIA., deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to FRANCISCO JUAN GARCIA at 33302 NE 42nd St. Carnation, WA 98014 and JOSEPH ANTHONY GARCIA at 5702 Bellamah Ave. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: August 14, 2024
/s/ Francisco Juan Garcia
FRANCISCO JUAN GARCIA, Personal Representative
/s/ Joseph Anthony Garcia
JOSEPH ANTHONY GARCIA, Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 30, 2024
No. 2024 0679
STATE OF NEW MEXICO