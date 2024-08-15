STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2024-0880
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CECELIA MARY TEAGUE, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony James Pappas has been appointed personal representative of the Estate of Cecelia Mary Teague, Deceased, and all persons having claims against the Estate of Cecelia Mary Teague, Deceased, are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the personal representative at the address below.
Date 08/07/2024
LAW OFFICE OF
PICKEL LAW PC
BY: /s/Cynthia Sikelianos
Cynthia Sikelianos
Attorney for Anthony James Pappas
4801 Lang Avenue NE,
Suite 110
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-798-2515
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 30, 2024
