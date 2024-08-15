STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No.2024 0881
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT JOSE BRUNO GUTIERREZ, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ALICE C. SANDOVAL AND FRANK A. GUTIERREZ, have been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT JOSE BRUNO GUTIERREZ, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to ALICE C. SANDOVAL AND FRANK A. GUTIERREZ at 2539 Ramirez Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, 1421 La Mora Ln. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: August 13, 2024
/s/ Alice C. Sandoval
ALICE C. SANDOVAL,
Personal Representative
/s/ Frank A. Gutierrez
FRANK A. GUTIERREZ,
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 30, 2024
