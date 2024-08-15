STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00573
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHNNY M. MYERS, DECEASED
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPONTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Michelle Lymburner, sole devisee of the Estate of Johnny M. Myers, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and being over the age of eighteen years, has filed a Application for Informal Probate of Will and Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks the appointment of Personal Representative for the Estate of Johnny M. Myers. This Application is being heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Court Judge, on the 17th day of September, 2024, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., remotely via Zoom. Link to hearing can be obtained by the Court by calling (505) 841-7494 within 24 hours prior to hearing.
Respectfully submitted,
NEW MEXICO LEGAL GROUP, P.C.
By /s/ Samantha Finlayson Day
Samantha Finlayson Day
Attorney for Petitioner
2701 Arizona Street NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 843-7303
[email protected]
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 30, 2024
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00573
STATE OF NEW MEXICO