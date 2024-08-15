NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2014 Ford Focus VIN 1FADP3F28EL364623. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1407.28. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2024
