Storage Auction

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on September 3, 2024 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 110F (5X5): Sharon Kayate 8226 Menaul Blvd #558 Albuquerque, NM 87110; household items
Unit 113F (5×5): Courtney Mccalep 4123 Marla DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87109; household items
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2024
