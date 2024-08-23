Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday September 10, 2024 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit 120 – Kelli DePlanche – 137 Singleton Lane, Moorseburg, TN 37811 – household misc.
Unit 336 – Robert Sears – 440 Cedar City, TX 79512 – household misc.
Storage Sale
