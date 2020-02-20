No. CV 2020 01361
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01361
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gabriel Candelaria Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gabriel Candelaria Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Gabriel Candelaria Jr
Proposed Name Robert Gabriel Candelaria
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 24th day of March 2020, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gabriel Candelaria Jr
Gabriel Candelaria Jr
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020