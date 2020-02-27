No. CV 2020 01482
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01482
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Baby Girl Denetchee
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Baby Girl Denetchee, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Baby Girl Denetchee
Proposed Name Schicasulyn Shannon Denetchee
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of April 2020, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Schicasulyn Denetchee
Schicasulyn Denetchee
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020