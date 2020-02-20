Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111 on Thursday the 12th day of March, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Unit 60072, Mettling, Jennifer L. of 8908 Robin Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87112: Shelving, Misc. Furniture, Wooden Trunk, Luggage, Boxes, Totes. Unit 15011, Williams, Angelia B. at PO Box 85024 Abuquerque, NM 87106: Livingroom Furniture Set, Dining Room and Other Misc. Furniture, BBQ Grill, Boxes. Unit 24002, Williams, Angelia B. at PO Box 85024 Abuquerque, NM 87106: Sound Bar, Dining Chairs, Wine, Totes, Bags. Unit 10037, Burns, Kenneth of 4701 Morris St NE Apt 102 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Misc. Furniture, Cabinets, Toys. Unit 17010, Harmon, Nicole M. of 3109 Vermont St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110: Misc. Furniture, Flat Screen TV, Bikes, Boxes, Totes. Unit 16013, Brandt, Devan L. of 4119 Mescalero Rd Albuquerque, NM 87111: Washer/Dryer, Small Kitchen Appliances, Misc. Furniture, Flat Screen TV. Unit 10027, Apachito, Mateo C. at PO Box 11073 Albuquerque, NM 87192: Flat Screen TV, Livingroom and Bedroom Furniture, Speakers. Unit 13002, Miller, Jeremy of 11737 Bucking Bronco Trl SE Albuquerque, NM 87123: Ladders, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Paint Sprayer, Battery Charger, Beer Advertising Bar Lights, Totes. Unit 60014, Fuqua, Melanie of 9327 San Rafael Albuquerque, NM 87109: Livingroom and Bedroom Furniture, Laptop, Luggage, Wall Decor, Boxes. Auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020