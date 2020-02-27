Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30am March 10, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit B150 10×10: Scott Lasater, 312 General Marshall St. NE, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87123 – Motorcycle
Unit B199 10×25: Judy & Macmillan Warn, 13731 Goldmark Dr #2214, Dallas, TX 75240 – Mini Bike, Kids Bike, Speaker, Skill Saw, Furniture, Household items
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020