Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A56 Payton, Kevin 208 High St. N.E. Apt. L Albuquerque, NM 87102 Furniture Boxes, Sporting Goods.
Unit A207 Keel, Roberta 3418 Crest Ave Se Apt 6 Albuquerque, NM 87106 Moving cart, tools, chair totes, boxs, blinds, leather sectional, dresser, buckets, step stool,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 20, 27, 2020