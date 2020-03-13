Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 am March 31, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
5×5 UNIT (C442): Vincent Lacour, 1712 Laney Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Clothes, Bags, Boxes
5×10 UNIT (A072): Rosalie Lucero, 1917 Sunset Gardens SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Coolers, Bags, Bins, Misc Household
5×5 UNIT (G278) Nayeli Alvarez, 6807 Cochiti Rd #3 NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Kids Toys, Clothes, Boxes
10×10 UNIT (D214): Fillimon E Mantilla, 4601 Don Pedro Padilla SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Table and Chairs, Twin Mattresses, Bags, Boxes
10×10 UNIT (D232) Jasmine Roanhorse, 9204 Stormcloud Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Kid Bed, Shelves, Bags, Boxes
10×10 UNIT (G250): Mathew Hunter, 7612 Autumn Sky Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Ping Pong Table, Bed Frame, Mattresses
10×10 UNIT (G346) Managers Unit, 700 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Artwork, Nick Knacks, Miscellaneous Household,
10×10 UNIT (G356) Rick Platero, 2100 Zearing Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Furniture, Matress, Office Chairs, Wheelchair, Boxes, Clothes
HCS Pub. March 13, 20, 2020