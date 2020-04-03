CASE NO. D-1329-PB-2020-00018
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SANDOVAL COUNTY
CASE NO. D-1329-PB-2020-00018
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GARY PAUL JENICEK, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Garilyn Ulibarri has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at their attorney’s address as listed below or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court at the following address: 1500 Idalia Rd, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
DATED: April 2, 2020
Respectfully Submitted,
NM TRUST AND PROBATE LAW FIRM, LLC
/s/ Monica A. Davis, Esq. Monica A. Davis, Esq.
PO Box 25403
Albuquerque, NM 87125
Telephone: (505) 798-2630
Fax: (800) 215-9176
Attorney for Garilyn Ulibarri
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 17, 2020