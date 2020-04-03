No. CV 2020 02331
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02331
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anna Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Anna Gonzales
Proposed Name
Georgia Michelle Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 6 day of May 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anna Gonzales
Anna Gonzales
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 2020