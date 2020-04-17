No. CV 2020 02531
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02531
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kimela Yvonne Wood aka Kym Hamilton
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimela Yvonne Wood aka Kym Hamilton, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kimela Yvonne Wood aka Kym Hamilton
Proposed Name Kym Hamilton
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 26 day of May 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kym Hamilton
Kym Hamilton
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, 2020