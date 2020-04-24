No. CV 2020 02555
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02555
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TERESA LOUISE CALDERON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TERESA LOUISE CALDERON, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Teresa Louise Calderon
Proposed Name Teresa Louise Perea
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 13 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Teresa Louise Calderon
TERESA LOUISE CALDERON
HCS Pub. April 24, May 1, 2020