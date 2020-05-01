No. CV 2020 02522
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02522
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michael Lee Thrush
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Lee Thrush, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michael Lee Thrush
Proposed Name Mike Lee Tull
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 26 day of May 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michael Thrush
Michael Lee Thrush
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020