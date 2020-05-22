No. CV 2020 02892
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02892
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pedro Ulises Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pedro Ulises Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Pedro Ulises Garcia
Proposed Name Ulysses Pedro Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 7th day of July 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 602
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pedro Ulises Garcia
Pedro Ulises Garcia
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020