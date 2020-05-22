No. D-202-CV-2020 03035
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03035
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tamara Leigh Jonas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamara Leigh Jonas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Tamara Leigh Jonas
Proposed Name Tamara Leigh Sisneros
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 25 day of June 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Tamara L Jonas
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020