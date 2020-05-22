No. D-202-CV-2020 03146
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03146
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nadia Cheyenne Pfieffer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nadia Cheyenne Pfieffer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Nadia Cheyenne Pfieffer
Proposed Name Nadia Cheyenne Alvarez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of July 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nadia Pfieffer
Nadia Pfieffer
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020