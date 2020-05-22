No. D-202-CV-2020 03048
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03048
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
UN-NAMED TSINNIJINNIE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that UN-NAMED TSINNIJINNIE, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name UN-NAMED TSINNIJINNIE
Proposed Name CHASE TSINIGINE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of July 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Un-named Tsinnijinnie
UN-NAMED TSINNIJINNIE
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020