No. D-202-CV-2020 03120
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03120
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KEZEIAH JULIAN PRECIADO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KEZEIAH JULIAN PRECIADO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name KEZEIAH JULIAN PRECIADO
Proposed Name KEZEIAH JULIAN COLEMAN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 24 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kezeiah P.
KEZEIAH JULIAN PRECIADO
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 2020