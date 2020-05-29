Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale
On July 10, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
1981 Chevrolet CM5 CC, VIN# 1GBE5D1A5BV105326, total amount of charges incurred, $4,089.48.
2000 Hyundai Sonata 4dr, VIN# KMHWF35V5YA312220, total amount of charges incurred, $1,223.14.
2000 Saab 9-5 SW, VIN# YS3EH55G2Y3077899, total amount of charges incurred, $1,161.70.
2001 Chevrolet Impala 4dr, VIN# 2G1WH55K819234770, total amount of charges incurred, $1,204.85.
2001 Mazda MPV SV, VIN# JM3LW28G110207191, total amount of charges incurred, $1,161.70.
2005 Honda Accord 4dr, VIN# 1HGCM56445A032784, total amount of charges incurred, $1,323.51.
2005 Honda Accord 4dr, VIN# 1HGCM56745A052172, total amount of charges incurred, $1,104.47.
2006 Nissan Altima 4dr, VIN# 1N4AL11D26N345390, total amount of charges incurred, $1,361.27.
2007 Ford Focus 4dr, VIN# 1FAFP34N47W164362, total amount of charges incurred, $1,287.86.
2007 Scion TC 2T, VIN# JTKDE167570190071, total amount of charges incurred, $1,194.06.
2007 Toyota Rav4 UT, VIN# JTMZD33V176048487, total amount of charges incurred, $1,250.10.
2011 Landrover Range Rover Sport UT, VIN# SALSK2D44BA265392, total amount of charges incurred, $1,201.56.
2014 Chevrolet Camaro CP, VIN# 2G1FE1E33E9301968, total amount of charges incurred, $2,666.56.
2014 Nissan Altima 4dr, VIN# 1N4AL3APXEC102510, total amount of charges incurred, $1,142.23.
2016 Infiniti Q50 4dr, VIN# JN1EV7AR2GM341886, total amount of charges incurred, $1,131.44.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 2020