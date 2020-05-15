Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. June 4, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
5×10 UNIT (A025) April Gonzales, 7809 Desert Springs Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Stroller, Table and Chairs, Miscellaneous Household.
5×10 UNIT (A072) Rosalie R Lucero, 1917 Sunset Gardens SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Furniture, boxes, bags, kids toys
10×15 UNIT (C520) Julie B Bangert, 10306 Cornelia Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Furniture, Table
5×5 UNIT (C442 ) Vincent Lacour, 1712 Laney Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Boxes, Misc bags, Clothes
10×10 UNIT (C427) Rashada Mae Irvin, 10866 Firenzie Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Misc Household, furniture, boxes
10×10 UNIT (E194) Roseann Carrasco, 2309 San Francisco NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Boxes, Bins, Clothes, Furniture
10×10 UNIT (G250) Mathew Hunter, 7612 Autumn Sky Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Ping Pong Table, Shelves, boxes
5×5 UNIT (G278) Nayeli Alvarez, 6807 Cochiti Rd NE, #3, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Boxes, Kids toys and clothes,
HCS Pub. May 15, 22, 2020