STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-02888
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tremayne Lashun Black
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tremayne Lashun Black, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Tremayne Lashun Black
Proposed Name
Ismail Royal Bey
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 9:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ismail Royal Bey
Ismail Royal Bey
HCS Pub. June 5, 12, 2020