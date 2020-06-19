STORAGE SALE
STORAGE SALE
The following property shall be sold June 27, 2020, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320- 0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-1 thru 48-11-9.
James Whiteman. Silveridge Constructors, PO Box 2006, Farmington, NM 87499, Unit B-7, containing a microwave oven, desk, two lounge chairs, box spring and mattress, large screen monitor, tires, hutch, chest of drawers, furniture, pump sprayer, and various boxes and bags.
Brittney King, 59 CR 5575, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit A-27, containing a popcorn maker, mattress, ironing board, bureau, briefcase, and various boxes and tubs.
Rebecca Fielder, PO Box 1143, Flora Vista, NM 87415, Unit B-12, containing golf clubs, briefcase, suitcase, bucket, and miscellaneous tubs, boxes, and bags.
George Thomas, 4 CR 5466, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit C-6, containing gas cans, cooler chests, water jug, tools, bow, sink, 5 gal Aluminum Roof Coating, and miscellaneous boxes, tubs and bags.
Kevin Salazar, PO Box 293, Ojo Caliente, NM 87549, Unit A-10, containing an air conditioner, and various tubs, boxes, and bags.
HCS Pub June 19, 26, 2020