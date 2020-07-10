No. CV 2020 03933
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03933
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josie Lorretta Arias
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josie Lorretta Arias, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Josie Lorretta Arias
Proposed Name Lorretta Josie Arias
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of AUG 06 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josie Lorretta Arias
Josie Lorretta Arias
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2020