No. CV 2020 03259
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2020 03259
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DIANE TEMIDAYO ADEBANJO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DIANE TEMIDAYO ADEBANJO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name DIANE TEMIDAYO ADEBANJO
Proposed Name DIANE TEMIDAYO AJAYI
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of July 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, COURTROOM #716.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diane Temidayo Adebanjo
DIANE TEMIDAYO ADEBANJO
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2020