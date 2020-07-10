No. D-202-CV 2020 03435
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 03435
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jackson Lennon Cochran
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jackson Lennon Cochran, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jackson Lennon Cochran
Proposed Name Lennon McCartney Cochran
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 29th day of July 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jackson Lennon Cochran
Jackson Lennon Cochran
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2020