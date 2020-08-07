No. D-202-CV 2020 04390
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 04390
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ADRIENNE JO ODASSO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ADRIENNE JO ODASSO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name ADRIENNE JO ODASSO
Proposed Name A.J. ODASSO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 26 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Adrienne Jo Odasso
Adrienne Jo Odasso
HCS Pub. August 7, 14, 2020