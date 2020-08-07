PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On September 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2015 Hyundai Genesis VIN KMHGN4JE3FU032844. NM license plate AAYR14. Last known registered owner is Clinton C Cacho of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1053.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Sandia Collision, Inc. 1601 Yale SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 505-842-9406.
HCS Pub. August 7, 14, 2020