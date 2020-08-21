PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2014 Dodge Challenger VIN 2C3CDYBT1EH247817. NM license plate PZF677. Last known registered owner is Carlos Rivera-Barraza of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1489.75. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020