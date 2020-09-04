No. CV 2020 04800
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04800
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Uziah Felix Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Uziah Felix Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Uziah Felix Gonzales
Proposed Name Uziah David Maestas-Otero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of October 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Uziah Gonzales
Uziah Felix Gonzales
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020