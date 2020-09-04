No. D-202-CV-2020 04887
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 04887
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Caitlin Michelle Bowman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Caitlin Michelle Bowman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Caitlin Michelle Bowman
Proposed Name Adrian Jay Bowman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 16th day of September 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Caitlin Michelle Bowman
Caitlin Michelle Bowman
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020