NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1957 Chevrolet Belair VIN VC57K144422. Last known registered owner is James E or Nanci Lambert of Mountainair, NM. In the amount of $941.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. C Pete’s Body Shop 323 California ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 505-266-1567.
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020