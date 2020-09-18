Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY
GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-67 Aragon, Jaime 817 Central NE #266 ABQ NM 87102. TV, Scooters, Misc. $ 616.80
C-70 Swiech, Kevin 12709 Singing Arrow SE Apt. D ABQ NM 87123. Misc Furn, Washer/Dryer, Bicycle, Childs Bed, Misc. $ 594.80
C-81 Lynch, Billie 12401 Chico NE ABQ NM 87123. Lots of Misc. $ 596.70
E-141 Sadler, Glenn PO Box 21502 ABQ NM 87154. Furn, Washer/Dryer, Amplifier, Boxes, Misc. $ 665.90
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn, Ladder, Gumball machine, Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $ 640.90
G-194 Rodriguez, Genobebo 11016 Miravista Pl SE ABQ NM 87123. Furn, Wheelchair, Fans, Small tool box, Lots of misc. $ 730.30
I-237 Jordan, Amber PO Box 76 Estancia NM 87016 Boxes & Misc. $ 490.78
I-248 Managers Unit -Pacheco, Timothy 2036 Ferndale Dr SE ABQ NM 87123.$ 467.70 Wright, John Paul 717 Little Valley St Nampa ID 83687.$ 413.90 Rodriguez, Isador 6755 Church St ABQ NM 87110. Luggage, Tools, Children’s items & Misc. $ 467.70
I-270 Buford, Bernadette 6109 Kingston NE ABQ NM 87109. Tubs, Books, Shelving. $ 447.70
J-342 Sandoval, Stephanie 303 Alvarado SE #19 ABQ NM 87108. Lots of Misc. $ 535.05
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn, Trunks, Misc. HHG’s $ 867.90
Any of the above storage locker may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020