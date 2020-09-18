Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of October, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit Q19 SANCHEZ, GABRIEL 10409 Puffin Ct Albuquerque, NM 87121 vacuum, fishing poles, trash bags, cooler.
Unit P13 STINNETT, BRIAN K. 2600 AMERICARE COURT APT#10206 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Toys, washer and dryer, furniture, boxes, bins, household goods, practice amplifier.
Unit N92 Armijo, Rayann 8704 Sonoma Ave NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 portable washer, snow shovels, skateboard, mop bucket, tent, DVDs, speaker boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020