Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2020 04573

No. CV 2020 04573

By on October 30, 2020

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04573
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
Proposed Name Zachary Michael Prince
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.