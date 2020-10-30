No. CV 2020 04573
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04573
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
Proposed Name Zachary Michael Prince
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
Zachary Michael Schaffer-Prince
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020