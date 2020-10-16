No. CV 2020 05523
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05523
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ANABELLE OTERO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ANABELLE OTERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ANABELLE OTERO
Proposed Name
NINA ANABELLE OTERO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12 day of November 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anabelle Otero
ANABELLE OTERO
HCS Pub. October 16, 23, 2020