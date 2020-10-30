No. CV 2020 05977
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05977
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sequana Watts
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Khy’Ree Lynch
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sequana L Watts Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Khy’Ree M Lynch
Proposed Name
Khy’Ree M Guzman Watts
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of December 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing will be telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sequana Watts
Sequana Watts
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020