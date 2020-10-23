Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031, on Thursday the 12th day of November, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit K31, East Terry, 226 High Mesa Los Lunas, NM 87031 Dryer, furniture, lamps, ladder, dvds, cds, boxes, electric heater, dvd player, wall pictures.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020