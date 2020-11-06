No. D-202-CV-2020 05661
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 05661
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Peter Kenneth Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Peter Kenneth Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Peter Kenneth Vigil
Proposed Name Peter Zeth Kenneth
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of December 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, hearing will be telephonic.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Peter Vigil
Peter Vigil
HCS Pub. November 6, 13, 2020