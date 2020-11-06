No. CV 2020 05866
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05866
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
John Raymond Vargas De Mares
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John Raymond Vargas De Mares, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name John Raymond Vargas De Mares
Proposed Name John Raymond Vargas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 8 day of December 2020, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ John Raymond Vargas De Mares
John Raymond Vargas De Mares
HCS Pub. November 6, 13, 2020