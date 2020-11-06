CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2020-05625
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ALORA KAE LONGHAIR
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)
COMES NOW, Petitioner Alora Kae Longhair, by and through her attorney, the Law Office of Alvin R. Garcia, LLC., and pursuant to §40-8-1, NMSA 1978, states:
1. Petitioner is a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
2. Petitioner, whose date of birth is October 1, 2002, is over the age of fourteen (14) years.
3. Petitioner desires to change her name from Alora Kae Longhair to Alora Marie Francis.
4. There is no sufficient cause to the contrary why her name should not be changed to and established as Alora Marie Francis.
WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays:
1. That the Court set a hearing in this matter; and
2. following the time set for the hearing, the Court enter its Order changing and establishing Petitioner’s name as Alora Marie Francis.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alvin R. Garcia, Esq.
Alvin R. Garcia, Esq.
Law Office of Alvin R. Garcia, LLC.
3620 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Suite 205
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Phone: 505-242-8888
Fax: 505-242-8890
Email: Alvin@agarcialaw.com
