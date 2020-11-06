No. D-202-CV-2020 06046
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06046
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LATIFAH LYNN SAM
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LATIFAH LYNN SAM, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, Bernalillo County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LATIFAH LYNN SAM
Proposed Name
TIFAH BENALLY
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Latifah Lynn Sam
LATIFAH LYNN SAM
HCS Pub. November 6, 13, 2020